Dalet Seeks to Expand Beyond M&E by Partnering With Fincons Group

PARIS—In an effort to expand its cloud-based advanced content-based workflows beyond its traditional M&E base, Dalet has entered a strategic business partnership with Fincons Group (Fincons), an international IT business consulting and system integration company.

As part of the agreement, Fincons will offer as part of its solutions portfolio Dalet’s cloud-native solutions and SaaS offerings which include the media logistics solution Dalet Flex, and the company’s Dalet Pyramid advanced news planning, production and distribution solution.

The partnership leverages Fincons’ technical expertise in cloud solutions and expansive customer base across international media markets, and Dalet’s cloud-native solutions to empower customers with modern, scalable content workflow solutions, according to Dalet.

“With growing demands for advanced content workflows beyond the traditional media and entertainment (M&E) boundaries, Fincons and Dalet are well-positioned to enable digital media transformation and success in new markets,” the company said.

“The partnership with Dalet represents another important enrichment of our solutions portfolio,” comments Francesco Moretti, Group Deputy CEO and CEO International of Fincons Group. “In the media industry, we bring extensive consultative and technology expertise to our customers, many of whom are Tier-1 players that are transforming operations digitally and migrating workflows into the cloud. We are committed to partnering with the leading technology providers to ensure we are always offering the most cutting-edge and responsive solutions as markets evolve. Dalet is a key player in supporting content supply chain transformation initiatives and perfectly matches our need to provide best-in-class solutions to our customers.

"The collaboration could also go far beyond the media industry as digital assets—and video in particular—are becoming vital for any organization in any industry," Moretti added. "Fincons can count on dedicated business units looking after sectors such as financial services and insurance, energy and utility, manufacturing, transportation and others.”

“We recognize that nearly everyone today is a content creator and have designed our solutions to enable content workflows for both traditional media and entertainment organizations and those who are blazing new paths in storytelling across non-traditional media markets,” states Ewan Johnston, Strategic Alliances and Channel Partner Director, Dalet. “Fincons’ industrial portfolio combined with its M&E practice enables us to expand our reach and connect with new brands. Their trusted guidance and technology expertise will ensure success as customers transition to the cloud with Dalet.” Johnston concludes, “The partnership also enables us to expand our services and support to our existing customers as our cloud business grows.”