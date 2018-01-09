Dalet Receives ISO/SEC 27001:2013 Security Certification

PARIS—Dalet got the thumbs up on its security efforts, announcing that it has achieved ISO/SEC 27001:2013 information security management certification. ISO/SEC 27001:2013 is part of a family of international standards designed to keep information assets secure; providing requirements for an information security management system. Dalet was recognized for its security practices across its internal development processes, its product line and its practices.

Under ISO/SEC 27001:2013 certification, Dalet has set policies and procedures to protect its internal development platforms and its products. This includes dedicated security models embedded within the Dalet Galaxy platform, which has agents to detect abnormal usages of content and systems.

To help with its security, Dalet also hired cybersecurity company Cyberwatch to perform advanced testing on internal and product platforms.

“Dalet has built a culture on how to handle cyber-threats and provides far safer solutions to its customers,” said Maxime Alay-Edine, president of Cyberwatch.