Dalet Expands Competitive Upgrade Program To Include News

PARIS—Dalet has announced that it is expanding its Competitive Upgrade Program to include legacy news systems.

Launched in 2023, the Dalet program provides financial incentives, expert workflow consultation, migration and training services to help customers modernize their media operations and significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Under the expanded program, organizations with legacy news systems can migrate to Dalet’s story-centric workflow solution featuring advanced automation and AI capabilities.

“In today’s climate of austerity and efficiency, continuing to spend on outdated newsroom systems isn't sustainable. However, simply replacing a legacy system is not enough to drive progress,” Dalet Chief Revenue Officer Tara Bryant said. “News organizations need a partner with deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technology to achieve the best financial and operational outcomes. That partner is Dalet.”

The expansion of the popular upgrade program coincides with Caretta Research’s upcoming report “The Future of Newsroom Workflows,” prepared in partnership with Dalet. The report found 45% of news operations experience significant challenges with legacy systems. Specifically, outdated tools and fragmented workflows limit access to content from the field and require users to jump between multiple systems to complete tasks.

Dalet described the key benefits of the Dalet Competitive Upgrade Program as follows:

Complimentary news workflow consultation for an operational audit and insights into story-centric news production, collaboration and remote operations.

Financial incentives for transitioning from legacy solutions to Dalet, along with the resulting operational cost savings.

Seamless transition for your data and workflows by tapping into Dalet’s expertise in managing hundreds of successful customer migrations.

A year of free training through the Dalet Learning Hub, supporting change management and adoption.

More information is available here .