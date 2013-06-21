Dalet completes news galleries for BBC

Dalet Professional Services has completed the integration of two multistudio/gallery news automation systems at MediaCity UK in Salford and at the New Broadcasting House complex in London.

The two projects were awarded with Dalet as prime contractor in conjunction with partners Mosart Medialab and IBM (UK). Dalet supplied software, hardware and professional services for deployment of the seven galleries, which incorporate Mosart Newscast Automation, the Dalet Dashboard monitoring system and IBM servers.