Customs Seizes Counterfeit TVs

SAVANNAH, GA.: U.S. Customs agents at the Port of Savannah have seized nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of counterfeit consumer electronic devices. DVD players, flat-screen TVs, remote controls and home-theater surround-sound systems were seized for trademark violations, Area Port Director John Porter said.



One confiscation in March netted 430 surround sound systems with a street value of nearly $33,700 and a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $67,600. In mid-April customs authorities intercepted 9,000 components, including audio remotes and DVD door panels, valued at $27,600 street and $77,500 MSRP.



The most recent bust netted more than 4,284 DVD players and 230 “cartons” of flat-screen TVs with a street value of $149,000 and an MSRP of $197,7000.



“The DVD players were marked with the trademarked “DVD” logo, which was not authorized, and the TVs with counterfeit ETL logos,” the agency said. “Both items were found concealed in the shipping container. The ETL logo is owned by the Intertek Product Testing Co., and certifies electrical safety standards of products sold in the United States.”



The shipment was seized April 19.