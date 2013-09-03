Custom Consoles Module-R and Media Wall chosen for BT Sport

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, ENGLAND — Custom Consoles announced the completion of a major technical furniture project at the new London home of BT Sport.



BT Sport selected broadcast facilities provider Timeline Television to handle the construction of part of the former International Broadcast Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park into the new home of the BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2 and ESPN channels. Systems integrator Megahertz Broadcast Systems did the technical fit-out of the sports production center.



“We integrated a total of 26 Module-R desks and 10 Media Walls into seven studio control rooms and associated production areas. The technical infrastructure is entirely tapeless and makes intensive use of IT-based devices operated via touch-screen,” Megahertz Broadcast Systems Project Manager Steve Hope said.



Custom Consoles’ Module-R product range includes single-, dual- and triple-bay desk sections with front or rear access, work surfaces in matching widths, and corner desk sections in 90-, 45- or 30-degree angles. Also available are integral worktops, a slide-out keyboard drawer, equipment pods with 3, 6 or 8U capacity, a 19 in storage pedestal and a 27U equipment bay. Module-R desks incorporate steel-and-aluminium vertical supports with internal cable ducts.



Custom Consoles’ Media Wall series supports flat-screen video display panels individually, in a horizontal row, as a vertical column or as a matrix, complete with fully concealed cables. Panels can be configured from a range of 1.5 to 2.5 meter width frames with optional matching equipment storage pods. Existing installations can be expanded by adding extra frames.

