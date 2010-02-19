Custom Consoles completes large Module-R order for Presteigne Charter

Custom Consoles has completed a large order for Presteigne Charter, a leading broadcast dry hire and systems rental specialists. A total of 20 desks from the Module-R range have been delivered for use across two major sports events: the Australian Tennis Open and the Vancouver Winter Games.

Normally, the desks are preconfigured Module-R systems at CAD level prior to delivery, but as an experienced client, Presteigne Charter designed their own module combinations to match the specific requirements of the two events. The modules supplied include 16 three-bay desk units, five two-bay units and one single-bay unit. These will be integrated with 20 worktops, 20 Ergotron desk-mounting LCD monitor arms, 14 12RU equipment pods, 30 6RU pods, 10 4RU pods and two 8RU pods. All were delivered to the company's headquarters near Gatwick prior to being assembled and forwarded to the respective sports events, where they will form part of the outside broadcast infrastructure.

A mix-and-matchable control room furniture system, Custom Consoles' Module-R product range allows aesthetically pleasing and long-life control-room desks to be configured to meet specific shapes and dimensions from a selection of high-quality pods, base sections, 19in rack housings, worktops, end-panel modules and legs. Coordinated desk pods are available as single-bay sections with up 10RU chassis capacity. Module-R cabinet construction is in high-quality veneered MDF. Other features include continuous brush-strip cable access to front worktops. Additions to the range recently include new 19in rear-desk equipment pods, new front-access panels with increased ventilation and optional hardwood worktop edging.