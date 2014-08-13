CueScript Names Whites Digital its Canada Distributor

TORONTO— CueScript announced that it has signed a distributor agreement with Toronto-based Whites Digital Sales and Service, Inc. CueScript will attend Whites Digital’s annual Open House BBQ on Aug. 18, located at the company’s Judson Street facility in Etobicoke, Ontario.



Whites Digital, the sales division of William F White International Inc., is a provider of motion picture television and theatrical production equipment. As a Canadian distributor for CueScript, Whites Digital provides a wide reach across Canada with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, which supports faster product deliveries, as well as an extension to the company’s customer support.



The CueScript product portfolio includes its CSM line of prompters, available in 15-, 17- and 19-inch models. All are said to feature low energy consumption and a low power startup. Each has three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts) and feature integrated mounting systems, low-profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.



Built-in LED cue lights come standard with all CSM models. CueScript also offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing. All CSM models meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE and RoHs.