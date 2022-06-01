CTV Viewers Prefer Ads Over Paying More for Content

NEW YORK—A new survey from DeepIntent and LG is reporting that nearly two thirds (64%) of connected TV viewers would prefer to view ads rather than pay more for content.

The survey of 2,900 U.S. adults, which was conducted between March 25 and 31, comes at a time when companies like Disney and Netflix have decided to spur sub growth by adding ad-supported tiers. It also reported that:

65% say targeted ads improve their experience;

57% say CTV ads are more relevant than linear TV ads;

42% rate the relevance of the pharma ads they see as poor or very poor;

30% of people feel pharma ads provide helpful information to someone in their household and 27% have spoken to a doctor about a medical treatment after learning about it through an ad.

These findings reinforce past research conducted by DeepIntent that found a relationship between consumer advertising and patient research of their treatment options, which patients state as the most common factor influencing their medication adherence.

Developed in partnership with LG Ads Solutions, the exclusive provider of LG smart TV native ads and audience targeting data, the study also highlighted the importance of ACR or automatic content recognition data.

The survey found that 96% of linear TV viewers say they watch their favorite shows exclusively via cable or satellite box. However, real-world data from their TV sets showed that only 48% of their viewership actually took place via a cable or satellite box – meaning that more than half of viewers may be watching CTV content without even realizing it.

This key finding pointed to the importance of using ACR data when planning, measuring, and optimizing advertising campaigns across linear and CTV, the companies said.

To address that issue, DeepIntent has announced its complete integration with LG Ads Solutions' real-time ACR data repository covering more than 30 million LG smart TVs in the U.S.

"For too long, healthcare marketers have struggled to reach relevant audiences at scale. By combining the targeting power of CTV with ACR data, DeepIntent's patented technology optimizes campaign audience quality and script performance in real-time," said DeepIntent senior vice president of analytics John Mangano. "Consumer research has proven that this combination influences patient outcomes."