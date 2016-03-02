CTA Remembers the Late Jack Pluckhahn

ARLINGTON, VA.—Longtime Matsushita/Panasonic employee Jack Pluckhahn passed away in February at the age of 82. Having previously served in a number of volunteer leadership roles with Consumer Technology Association’s previous associations, CTA CEO and President Gary Shapiro offered this statement:

Jack Pluckhahn

“Jack Pluckhahn was a highly regarded and influential adviser to me, the CTA family and the consumer technology industry. He helped lead the remarkable growth of CES and expansion of CTA membership through his many leadership positions with our association.

“Jack’s legacy includes his leadership in our nation’s shift to digital and high-definition television. Jack was a key member of the Federal Communications Commission Advisory Committee on Advanced Television Service and served on the Model HDTV Station Project’s Board of Directors. ACATS and the model station helped set the technical underpinnings for DTV and served as critical proofs of concept. Television as we know it today—including the immersive experience of Ultra High-Definition TV—would not be possible without the contributions of Jack and his colleagues.

“We join Jack’s friends and former colleagues in remember an influential leader and valued mentor.”

From 1986-1994 Pluckhahn served in multiple leadership roles with Consumer Electronics Group, including chairman, vice chairman and video chair. He also served as industry vice president from 1990-1998 with the CEG and Consumer Electronics Manufacturers Association Executive Committee.