CTA Optimistic it Will Hit 100K Attendance Goal for CES2023
Organization claims it will be 'the largest in-person audited business event to take place' since before the pandemic
ARLINGTON, Va.—CTA says it expects CES 2023 will likely be the largest in-person, audited business event to take place in the United States since early 2020. The show footprint is on track to grow more than 40% larger (in terms of floor space) than CES 2022, with more than 1,300 exhibitors confirmed. The event takes place in Las Vegas, Jan. 5-8.
Since it takes place so early in the year, CES is among the only industry trade shows that managed to only miss one year—2021—for its annual in-person show, which, up until 2020 had easily logged more than 100,000 international attendees annually. While the 2021 event was a virtual one, the 2022 gathering returned to an in-person format, attracting about 40,000, with 2,300 exhibitors.
CTA President/CEO said “people are excited to head back to Las Vegas for CES 2023, and it will rock.
"We are optimistic we can hit our attendance goal of 100,000, which would make it the largest independently-audited post-pandemic tech event. This year's show will feature keynotes from tech visionaries and the opportunity to see and touch the tech that's shaking up industries and changing our lives for the better."
"Global brands including Abbott, Amazon, AMD, Google, John Deere, LG, Qualcomm, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Stellantis, Verizon. They and many others are committed to CES to launch new products and display cutting-edge technologies," said Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA Senior Vice President Membership and CES Sales.
"The robust conference program shows momentum beyond the show floor at CES," said John T. Kelley, Vice President and Acting Show Director for CES. "Hundreds of sessions with industry leaders will highlight advancements in transportation and mobility, digital health, metaverse and sustainability. And new at this year's show: sessions focused on the creator economy, including NFTs, and Web3."
The CES 2023 digital experience will offer access to more than 75 conference sessions and keynotes, digital activations, and a network of CES exhibitors, media and attendees. Digital registration opens later this year.
Key show themes include:
- Transportation and Mobility
- Digital Health
- Web3/Metaverse
- Sustainability
- Human Security for All
