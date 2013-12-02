CSC Media Appoints WRN Broadcast as Playout Partner

VAUXHALL, LONDON, ENGLAND— WRN Broadcast has signed a multi-year contract with CSC Media to provide playout and media management services.



WRN Broadcast, which was awarded the exclusive contract, will be responsible for CSC Media’s complete portfolio and the social media TV channel BuzMuzik, launched in 2012. The channels, which are available 24 hours a day, launched this week.



Under the terms of the contact, WRN Broadcast will be responsible for delivering 15000 hours of television services for CSC Media every month, across Sky, Virgin Media, Freesat and international affiliate partners, including DSTV/Multichoice.