Crystal Vision appoints product expert

Chris McLendon has joined Crystal Vision as senior product engineer, North America. In this new role, he will provide engineering expertise on the full Crystal Vision range, giving pre-sales and post-sales technical assistance and training and sharing his knowledge at SMPTE meetings — as well as being the Crystal Vision support contact for North America.

McLendon has 17 years experience as a television broadcast engineer, with the last nine years spent as chief engineer of NBC network affiliate WMGT-TV, where he was in charge of the entire technical operation of the station. He also worked with Crystal Vision products in his role as an application engineer for a U.S. equipment manufacturer.

McLendon will be working with director of sales for North America, Ed Holland, to solidify existing relationships and to build new relationships to help grow the business in North America. He is already reaching out on a daily basis to current users to ensure that they are satisfied with their equipment, as well as reaching out to future users to share information about the cutting-edge systems that Crystal Vision can offer.