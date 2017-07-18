CRTC Broadcast Chiefs Appointed

GATINEAU, QUEBEC, CANADA—The Government of Canada announced the appointment of Ian Scott as chairperson and Caroline J. Simard as vice-chairperson of Broadcasting, and Christianne M. Laizner as interim vice-chairperson of Telecommunications of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. The announcement was made by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.



Ian Scott has over 25 years’ experience in the broadcasting and telecommunications industries and in the public sector. Most recently executive director of government and regulatory affairs at Telesat Canada, Scott has held a variety of senior executive roles in the telecommunications and broadcasting industries. Past executive positions include Vice President of Federal Government Relations for Telus, and executive positions in both government and regulatory matters at Call-Net Enterprises and with the Canadian Cable Television Association. In addition to his work in the private sector, Scott has significant experience in the public sector at both the Federal Competition Bureau and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. He was educated at McGill University.



Dr. Caroline Simard, PhD in law and member of the Barreau du Québec, has extensive expertise in telecommunications and broadcasting regulation. She is currently legal counsel within the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, a position she has held since 2007, where she has worked on the Telecommunications Act and the Radiocommunication Act. From 2004 to 2007, Simard was senior telecommunications expert with the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva, Switzerland, which is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communications technologies. She had previously held positions with the Centre d’études sur l’intégration et la mondialisation (CÉIM) at Université du Québec à Montréal, Verrier Pacquin Hébert Consultants Inc., Téléglobe Inc. and others. Simard was educated at McGill University, Université du Québec à Montréal, and Université de Montréal.



Scott will serve as chairperson for a five-year term, beginning on Sept. 5, 2017. Simard will also serve for a term of five years, effective as of Sept. 11, 2017.



In addition to these two appointments, Christianne M. Laizner has been appointed to serve as interim vice-chairperson of Telecommunications for a term of up to one year. Laizner, whose appointment is effective as of July 17, 2017, joined the CRTC in 2010 as general counsel of Telecommunications, and since 2013, has held the position of senior general counsel and executive director of the CRTC Legal Sector. She has held senior-level positions in other federal departments for many years. Before joining the public service, Laizner was a partner in the Chown Cairns law firm in St. Catharines, Ontario. Laizner was called to the Ontario Bar in 1982, and holds an LLB from Western University and a B.A. (Hons) from McGill University.



The position of Vice-Chairperson (Telecommunications) will be launched in the near future.



The CRTC is an administrative Canadian equivalent to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.