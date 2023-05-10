Cross Screen Media, AdImpact Partner on Local Cross-Screen Measurement

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—In a bid to improve local cross-screen measurement, Cross Screen Media and the ad tracking firm AdImpact have announced they are working together to deliver real-time data on local broadcast advertisements.

As part of the deal, AdImpact will provide granular information on the airing of each advertisement, including the name of the advertiser, station, local market, creative and the time that the spot aired.

Using AdImpact's technology, Cross Screen Media will be able to measure local broadcast ad performance without the hassle of collecting post-run logs, speeding up ScreenImpact's reporting capabilities, the companies said.

That means advertisers can now understand the precise reach and performance of their campaigns, even before they've concluded. The combined solution offers unified, standardized and de-duplicated measurement across all screens at the local level.

Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media, explained that "We believe that CTV and linear TV are complementary capabilities in each agency's media portfolio. We are excited to add AdImpact's local linear TV data to our CTV measurement so that advertisers can see the whole picture and, most importantly, understand how to tactically drive incremental reach".

"The breadth of AdImpact's technology is the perfect complement to Cross Screen Media's current CTV and digital measurement, allowing for unified measurement across all screens at the local level," added Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. "This partnership provides our clients with a comprehensive view of their ad performance, all in one place, and provides them with the insight they need to make more informed decisions."