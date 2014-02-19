Crew Stadium Upgrades Control Room With Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE.— The Ohio-based Columbus Crew soccer club has chosen two Grass Valley LDX Flex advanced imaging cameras, a K2 Dyno S-based Replay System, the GV Director Nonlinear Live Production System, Edius multiformat nonlinear editing software and a Concerto routing switcher to outfit the control room and manage content for new video boards.



The new video boards will deliver a high-quality viewing experience for fans during Major League Soccer games. Situated throughout the stadium, the boards will be most prominent on the facility’s south side main scoreboard. The installation is being managed by iVideo Technologies and is expected to be completed by March 22, when the Columbus Crew kicks off its 16th season of Major League Soccer.



The combination of Grass Valley’s K2 Dyno, GV Director, LDX Flex cameras and Concerto enable Crew Stadium’s team to work in parallel, boosting productivity and increasing distribution. K2 Dyno lets staff capture live action on-the-fly and create engaging highlights and replays.



With GV Director, Crew staff integrates video switching and graphics for use in many types of production with the added capability of producing an event using one operator.



Edius allows for easy sharing of production content, as well as providing editing capabilities inside K2 Dyno for additional production power.



The Concerto routing switcher enables easy configuration and expansion for a fast and efficient performance.



The LDX Flex camera system is upgradable through the entire LDX range, providing versatility without sacrificing image quality. LDX 3G transmission enables enhanced performance over the existing Triax cabling, eliminating the need for fiber installation.



Built in 1999, the 20,000-seat stadium is the first soccer-specific venue built for a professional U.S. team.