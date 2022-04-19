Creative Solutions To Feature Latest From Teradek, SmallHD, Wooden Camera At 2022 NAB Show

IRVINE, Calif.—Creative Solutions, the Vitec Group division that includes Teradek, SmallHD and Wooden Camera, will feature its diverse lineup of new cine and live production technology and will offer attendees hands-on demos at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

Teradek will feature its streaming and cloud solutions for cine and live production. Highlights include its new 4K HDR production streaming solution from set to post. Teradek will also show new additions to its RT lens control family for the first time. Bolt 4K users can find out how to unlock wireless camera control with their existing setup as well, Creative Solutions said.

For broadcasters, Teradek will spotlight Wave, a seven-inch live streaming monitor; Spark 4K, a wireless transmitter and receiver; and Prism Flex, its portable 4K HDR Prism Flex encoder/decoder system. A live demo of ultra-low latency IP video built on Bolt 4K’s zero-delay technology also will be featured.

SmallHD will demonstrate several 4K and HDR production monitors, including the new Cine 18 OLED display, a lightweight, rugged on-set monitor offering post-production image quality and color accuracy. The latest PageOS operating system and a dedicated HDR suite highlighting SmallHD’s premium Vision Monitors will round out the offerings, it said.

Wooden Camera will show is latest pro-camera accessories that reflect a new unified camera-specific systems focus. Demos will include setups for Sony VENICE 2 and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro and the redesigned Ultra Arm V2 and Ultra QR articulating monitor mount.

See Creative Solutions at NAB Show booth N212.