CRAS Students Learn from Fred Aldous During NASCAR Race

AVONDALE, ARIZ.—Students from the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences got a three-day crash course on mixing live audio and video feeds for a sports production. The subject matter was the Fox Sports broadcast of the three-day Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.; the students’ classroom was a 42-ft. remote production mobile broadcast trailer; and their teacher was Sports Broadcast Hall of Fame inductee Fred Aldous.

The students received the raw feed from Fox, which include all the behind-the-scenes audio discussions and directions between the directors, broadcast crews, producers, engineers and videographers. CRAS Administrator Kirt Hamm said this allowed the students to experience what a broadcast was really like. The students would then practice mixing the audio and follow the directions as they came in.

Three teams of 10-12 students each had the opportunity to train with Aldous during the three-day event.

CRAS is an 11-month program that is designed to train its students in a wide range of disciplines with professional equipment to better prepare them for their professional careers.