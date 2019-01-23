CP Communications Appoints Jerry Gepner as COO

NEW YORK—CP Communications, a provider of live event production technology and services, has appointed Jerry Gepner as Chief Operating Officer. Reporting to CEO Kurt Heitmann, Gepner will be tasked with driving strategic and business development efforts to expand the company's market beyond its core broadcast focus.

CP Communications has long been a provider of RF content acquisition for live production, having provided services and solutions for the World Series, Super Bowl and the U.S. Open, the annual open championship of golf, to name a few.

CP Communications is increasing its focus on IP, cloud solutions and bonded cellular technologies for content acquisition and streaming via its Red House Streaming solutions. Gepner will oversee the continued development of the Red House Streaming solutions offering, including the addition of new services and technologies that serve a broader array of platforms and customers.

“The broadcast and production industry’s acceleration towards an IP infrastructure has opened new business models and opportunities for content producers and distributors, as well as suppliers and service providers,” said Gepner. “CP Communications has provided content acquisition services for broadcasters at the premier level for three decades, and is well-positioned to spread its expertise into adjacent markets. My background in senior management, finance, technology, and services, including a strong awareness of marketplace dynamics, offers the tools we need to collaboratively grow the CP Communications business with our employees, customers and partners.”

Gepner brings over three decades of experience to his position, including several years as executive vice president Field Operations and Engineering for FOX Sports, and CEO of The Vitec Group’s Services Division. He most recently served as CEO of Tekserve and T2 Computing, which were acquired by Axispoint, Inc. in 2017.

Gepner is also co-founder of Sportvision, a Silicon Valley company that was acquired by SMT in 2016. Sportvision created innovations that include First & Ten, the virtual first down line used in American football, Racef/x, the GPS-based auto tracking and data systems for NASCAR, and the Emmy-winning K-Zone for baseball broadcasts. He is also a five-time Emmy Award winner for technical excellence in sports production.

“Jerry’s impressive track record demonstrates the rare ability to transform niche businesses, opening them to a broader marketplace, leveraging new technologies, business strategies, and organizational structures to build something new and exciting,” said Heitmann. “We’re pleased to welcome him to CP Communications in this important role as he helps to lead the company into its next era of growth and profitability.”