Cox’s new EPG suggests what to watch

Cox Communications has enhanced the program guide to its premium TV product, Cox Advanced TV Plus. With an upgrade to its Trio Program Guide, Cox will allow customers to receive personal recommendations for up to eight users in a household, based on the movies and shows they already watch.

Subscribers can also pause live TV from any TV in the Whole Home DVR Network and navigate TV Listings faster and easier with additional time slots. With the offering, Cox becomes the first U.S. multichannel video operator to offer individualized recommendations for video programming on television.

The updated Trio Program Guide debuted in select Cox markets in late November and will be deployed to Cox’s entire footprint by the end of this month. The upgrade is free and seamless to existing Cox Advanced TV Plus customers.

“We are making significant investments in our video experience based on customer and enhanced usability insights,” said Len Barlik, Cox Communications executive vice president of product management and development. “Customers want their viewing experiences to reflect their personal interests. Our new video products and services take their experience to the next level.”

Using technology developed in collaboration with ThinkAnalytics, the guide analyzes individual viewing patterns and preferences, providing users recommendations that match their own viewing habits. Users have the option to “like,” “dislike” or “suspend.” Recommendations can be customized for up to eight unique users in a home for a personalized viewing experience.

ThinkAnalytics Intelligent Navigation brings together live TV, VOD and DVR viewing histories to provide recommendations that are personalized, the company said.

Partnering with Cisco Systems (and using Cisco set-top boxes and related software), Cox developed the guide with a larger view of the TV Listings expanding from three to five time slots. Users are able to see more of the programs scheduled to air on a Trio single screen.

Also, users can pause live TV in real time from any TV on the Whole Home DVR Network. More recording options have been added, including the ability to replay a scene in slow motion or rewind and fast-forward frame-by-frame.