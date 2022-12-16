Cox, Fios Reach Last Minute Agreement to Avoid Blackout

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group announced today it has reached a long-term carriage agreement with Verizon Fios TV. Although final terms were not disclosed, the agreement retains channels WFXT FOX in Boston and Rhode Island, WPXI NBC in Pittsburgh, and PCNC (Pittsburgh Cable News Channel) in Pittsburgh on the Fios TVlineup.

CMG said, “This deal with Verizon, consistent with our long history of carriage agreements, reflects the value of our market-leading stations and commitment to delivering vital and award-winning news and entertainment programming. We’re pleased to have reached this renewal before our prior deal expired, exemplifying our commitment to reaching timely and fair-market agreements with partners that negotiate in good faith.”

Last weekend, Verizon warned viewers of those channels that while the two companies were continuing to negotiate a new carriage agreement, those channels could be dropped if an agreement had not been reached by the deadline, Dec. 15.

Cox is in a continuing dispute with Dish over a lapsed carriage agreement—13 of its stations in nine markets were pulled from the satellite provider’s lineup on Nov. 28 and have yet to return.