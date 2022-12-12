Verizon Fios TV Warns of Possible Cox Station Blackout
If no deal is reached by Dec. 15, Fios TV subs could lose access to CMG's WFXT, WPXI and PCNC
NEW YORK—Verizon has sent a letter to subscribers of its Fios TV (opens in new tab) service warning that its contract with Cox Media Group (CMG), owners of channels WFXT FOX in Boston and Rhode Island, WPXI NBC in Pittsburgh, and PCNC (Pittsburgh Cable News Channel) in Pittsburgh, expires on on December 15, 2022.
If no agreement is reached, the subs in those markets would lose access to those services.
“We are working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement,” the letter said. “However, CMG has proposed charging significantly more for its programming. Verizon remains committed to making these channels available to our customers, but simply cannot agree to such unreasonable increases.”
In a statement sent to sister publication Next TV CMG said (opens in new tab): “We have been negotiating productively with Verizon for several weeks and remain optimistic we will come to terms on a fair market deal to keep our award-winning local news, investigative journalism, and popular sports and entertainment programming on FiOS TV.”
