Corus Entertainment Launches Teletoon+ Kids Streaming Service

TORONTO—Corus Entertainment has launched a new premium services targeting kids and families called Teletoon+ in Canada.

The Teletoon+ will be available to subscribers via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fiber TV App and set-top-box, Virgin Plus, or RiverTV, for $5.99 per month.

As part of the launch, Corus' previous kids and family streaming service, Nick+ transitioned to Teletoon+, which will feature fare from the DC Animated Universe and the Cartoon Network.

"Corus is expanding our streaming strategy to reach and engage audiences, and the new Teletoon+ leverages our deep relationships with studio partners to bring the world's best kids' content to Canadian families," said Troy Reeb, executive vice president, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Teletoon is a Corus-owned, Canadian brand that already resonates with families as a beloved place to find their favorite cartoons. This exciting extension of Teletoon+ will provide a much larger and differentiated offering of premium kids' content – all on-demand, and all on one platform."