Corus Entertainment Launches Teletoon+ Kids Streaming Service
Teletoon+ is replacing Corus' Nick+ streaming service
TORONTO—Corus Entertainment has launched a new premium services targeting kids and families called Teletoon+ in Canada.
The Teletoon+ will be available to subscribers via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fiber TV App and set-top-box, Virgin Plus, or RiverTV, for $5.99 per month.
As part of the launch, Corus' previous kids and family streaming service, Nick+ transitioned to Teletoon+, which will feature fare from the DC Animated Universe and the Cartoon Network.
"Corus is expanding our streaming strategy to reach and engage audiences, and the new Teletoon+ leverages our deep relationships with studio partners to bring the world's best kids' content to Canadian families," said Troy Reeb, executive vice president, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Teletoon is a Corus-owned, Canadian brand that already resonates with families as a beloved place to find their favorite cartoons. This exciting extension of Teletoon+ will provide a much larger and differentiated offering of premium kids' content – all on-demand, and all on one platform."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
