Corporation for Public Broadcasting Names Evan Slavitt SVP and General Counsel

WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named Evan Slavitt as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective March 11. As CPB’s chief legal officer, he will promote and defend the company’s legal interests, monitor compliance with federal and D.C. law, and ensure adherence to the highest standards of ethical conduct in CPB’s administration of the federal appropriation for public broadcasting, CPB said.

“Evan is an accomplished attorney with decades of experience who will be of great value to CPB as we steward the federal appropriation for public media,” said Patricia Harrison, CPB president and CEO.

Slavitt began his legal career in the United States Department of Justice, first in the Antitrust Division and then as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. He moved into private practice in 1987, working for three Massachusetts law firms before becoming a founding member of Bodoff and Slavitt, LLP. Slavitt is a graduate of Yale University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics and of the Harvard Law School, where he served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board and senior management of CPB to achieve its important statutory mission. I view this position as the capstone of my career,” said Slavitt.

Slavitt most recently served as chief legal officer of Paper Excellence, where he led the multi-national legal department of the pulp and paper product manufacturer. Before that, he was Vice President for Business and Legal Affairs and then Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Kyocera AVX Corporation, an international manufacturing company.

Slavitt will replace Westwood Smithers Jr., CPB’s chief legal officer since 2005, who is retiring after a long and distinguished career.