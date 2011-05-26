Corplex Equips New HD Truck with Grass Valley



Corplex has chosen to outfit their newest production truck with a Kayenne video production center from Grass Valley.





The veteran production company has acquired numerous Kalypso HD switchers over the years, this is their first Kayenne.



“We’re excited to be stepping up to the latest video production switcher from Grass Valley, a supplier we have come to know and trust very well,” said Corplex President Scott West, in a press release. “Our strategy is to build trucks with the kinds of technologies and features our clients want most...and most people want a Kayenne.”



The newest version of Kayenne, 3.0, features tools to help streamline the workflow including simpler setups for multi-feed productions and user controls over camera settings, integrated macro editing and Kayenne aux busses made possible by the Encore and Prelude control systems. Increased functionality allows parallel video paths with some or all sources being different for each path, as is the case with 3D. The new Transition Chaining option links both halves of a split M/E in this application so “shadow” backgrounds and keyers follow the primary partition’s source selections, keyer settings and transitions.



The truck is a 53-foot HD and 3D compatible mobile production facility set to hit the road this fall. It is scheduled to cover various sports, news, and corporate and entertainment events throughout the US and Canada.



