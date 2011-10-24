Corplex acquires new Fujinon lenses for live events

Chicago-based mobile production company Corplex Mobile Television has added to its arsenal of HD lenses by Fujinon with two new 2/3in XA101x8.9BESM super telephoto EFP HD lenses, six HA23x7.6BERM telephoto ENG HD lenses with 2X extenders, and two HA14x4.5BERM super wide-angle ENG/EFP HD lenses with 2.2X extenders. All of the new Fujinon HD lenses will be mounted on Sony HDC-1500 cameras.

All of Corplex’s lenses are used to cover large sporting events throughout the year, including NFL football, Major League Baseball playoffs, golf and hockey, as well as high-profile entertainment programs. Corplex CEO Carter Ruehrdanz said the company stays with Fujinon “so that all the big lenses are from the same manufacturer, and we can swap things around.”

The company's Platinum truck has two 101X lenses in addition to five 87X. The longer 101X lenses are an important element and often make a difference in the production.

The new ENG lenses are now at work for the NFL season.

The Corplex fleet now includes three 53ft expanding HD mobile units, each with a graphics/support trailer.

Fujinon also announced that its lens division has opened up a new service center (its fifth in the U.S.) in Hanover Park, IL. For Corplex, the local facility comes in handy.