Cooperstown All-Star Village Deploys Pixellot To Livestream 5,000 Games

TEL AVIV, Israel—Pixellot, a provider of AI-Automated sports video and analytics solutions, has announced that its innovative AI-powered baseball camera system, DoublePlay, will capture and stream thousands of games for Cooperstown All Star Village (CASV).

Cooperstown is renowned for being the home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cooperstown All Star Village (CASV) is a 70-acre resort with hotels, restaurants, and twelve state-of-the-art youth baseball fields that host week-long summer baseball camps. Each week 10,000 youth players, from 700 teams, enjoy festivities and play competitive games. This year’s tournaments will be held from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

CASV will use twelve Pixellot DoublePlay systems to livestream all the games, and provide highlights so that families will never miss a moment of their child’s once-in-a-lifetime experience at this iconic baseball resort.

These video moments can also be saved through a unique package of content showcasing the child’s Cooperstown baseball journey.

“Partnering with Pixellot for our youth baseball camp enables us to provide the players and their families a powerful and unrivaled package of content to remember their time here,” said Rick Abbott, CEO of CSAV. “Through Pixellot, we can now bring the highest quality video coverage of games and our festival events for young players and their families. Alongside reliving great memories, this is an invaluable platform to attract more young people to the national pastime.”

“We are excited to be working with Cooperstown All-Star Village to help create a once-in-a-lifetime youth baseball experience,” added David Shapiro, president of North America at Pixellot. “Leveraging our cutting-edge DoublePlay solution, which is used by MLB to broadcast the Draft League and the Appalachian league, Cooperstown All-Star Village can cost effectively, and easily capture every catch, strike, and home run during the tournament. With this unparalleled content package, parents and extended family will be able to enjoy the Cooperstown experience for years to come.”