Contemporary Research showcases QMOD-SDI modulator

Contemporary Research previewed its QMOD-SDI HD-SDI modulator at the 2010 NAB Show.

The new digital QAM modulator provides a solution for distributing HD- and SD-SDI media from live studio feeds. Applications include in-house broadband RF systems at sports, retail and entertainment facilities, corporate offices, colleges, schools and worship centers.

The QMOD-SDI accepts HD-SDI, SD-SDI, component, S-video and composite video as well as digital and analog audio. Then, using the same technology as TV and cable broadcasters, the unit integrates professional-quality HD encoding, QAM processing, agile channel upconversion and adjustable RF amplification to distribute the HDTV digital cable channel.

GPI inputs can trigger EAS programming, input from the composite video and stereo. Video inputs are fully switchable between SDI, component and composite inputs.