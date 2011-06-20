Concurrent showcases media data logistics platform

Concurrent Computer, a provider of video, media data and advertising solutions, demonstrated its new Media Data and Advertising Solutions (MDAS) Logistics platform at The Cable Show in Chicago last week, which lets users guarantee data quality, timeliness and privacy compliance from source to destination. This data service includes signal monitoring and auditing technologies, best practices for handling end-to-end processes, and specialized intelligence in the domain of cross service data management solutions.

In addition to the enhanced MDAS offering, Concurrent also exhibited products from the Video Solutions Division including: video-on-demand (VoD) systems, content delivery network solutions and hyperlocal content and private video sharing.