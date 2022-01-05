Comscore Launches Its Single-Source Cross-Platform Measurement System

RESTON, Va.—The competition to offer better measurement of audiences and ads across multiple platforms, has gotten even hotter with Comscore introducing its Comscore Everywhere single-source unified cross-platform measurement solution.

“Consumers don't think in terms of linear versus streaming versus digital—they think of content,” said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. “Measurement must reflect that reality, and with today’s launch, Comscore is the only measurement company with the experience, scale, technology, combined with unique big data assets, innovative methodologies, and best-in-class services to deliver on the future of cross-platform media measurement.”

The launch comes at a time when many media companies have been complaining about the accuracy of current measurement systems and a number of industry organizations have joined together to find alternatives .

It also puts Comscore in even more direct competition with Nielsen for the title of being the dominant player in cross-media measurement for TV, connected TVs, streaming and other platforms. Recently, Nielsen unveiled a prototype of its long-awaited Nielsen One cross platform solution, with the formal launch in Q4, 2022 .

Looking forward, Comscore said that it is working closely with its buy-side and sell-side partners to refine the methodology for combining television, connected TV, digital and social media assets into one offering – enabling reach and frequency planning with advanced audience capabilities.

“As the fragmentation of consumer media consumption habits accelerates, the need for a holistic audience intelligence platform is more urgent than ever,” said Bill Livek, CEO and executive vice chair, Comscore. “With the launch of Comscore Everywhere, we have taken the lead on providing the currency of the future.”