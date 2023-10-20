Comscore Integrates Roku Into Its Cross-Platform Measurement Solution

Comscore has announced a partnership with Roku that will see Roku integrated into Comscore's cross-platform measurement solution Comscore Campaign Ratings(CCR).

The partnership with Roku will allow Comscore’s clients at agencies and advertisers to access Roku-specific co-viewing data.

In announcing the agreement, Comscore reported that audience habits have become more dynamic across multiple devices, with 81% of total U.S. households (with WIFI) streaming TV content. Currently, the average household views five streaming TV services over the course of one month (July 2023). During the same period, U.S. households spent a combined 10.7 billion hours streaming.

Those trends have made co-viewing data more important and measurement solutions that allow advertising to track precise campaign performance across all screens become an essential tool for advertisers trying to optimize spend and manage frequency.

Comscore also stressed that as ad dollars shift to streaming TV, much of this consumption occurs on Roku; 38% of US household streaming TV hours are spent on Roku. Looking year over year, Comscore reported a 16% increase in households viewing Streaming TV on a Roku device (2022-2023).

With the integration, Comscore is now an approved measurement vendor in Roku’s Measurement Partner Program. That enables agencies and advertisers to make critical campaign decisions with confidence by unlocking Roku-specific co-viewing. Clients can quantify the number of people watching the screen, beyond counting the household, and measure key audiences within Comscore’s cross-platform, persons-level reporting.

In addition, Comscore said that analysis of Roku ad campaigns with Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) quantifies not only in-target reach and frequency on the Roku platform but also campaign incrementality to linear TV.

For example, using an analysis of Roku campaigns, Comscore tracked the performance of six campaigns spanning four major verticals, including retail, automotive, CPG, and real estate, measuring a total of 62 million ads delivered on Roku. Viewers on Roku saw these ads an average of 3.6 times per campaign amongst the target audience compared to 11.4 times on Linear TV. Co-viewing on Roku drove +37% lift across the 6 campaigns.

Such data illustrates how advertisers and agencies to assess the incremental impact of Roku within their media plans while also understanding the co-viewing on Roku compared to other platforms, Comscore said.