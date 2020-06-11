Comscore Achieves 1,000 Local TV Station Milestone

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has achieved a major milestone: providing 1,000 local TV station clients with its local television audience measurement and demographic services.

“This is a monumental moment for Comscore and our customers,” said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. “Reaching this milestone is a testament of how our customers are looking for advanced ways to better service their clients and improve their profitability using Comscore’s services.”

The company, which this year marks its 10th anniversary, measures television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markers. Using this technique enables Comscore to look more closely, beyond age and gender, to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles, the company said.

Comscore announced June 9 that it had inked a deal to provide Cox Media Group with local TV measurement services in six new markets, including Syracuse, N.Y.; Spokane; Wash.; Idaho Falls; Eureka, Calif.; Binghamton, N.Y.; and Alexandria, La. The deal also extends TV measurement in Yuma, Ariz.; Medford, Wash.; and Greenwood, Miss., it said.