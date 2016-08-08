Comrex LiveShot Helps Time Warner Cable Cover LA Sports

DEVENS, MASS.—Comrex LiveShot is soaking up the sun in California as part of Time Warner Cable Sporstnet’s production set-up for sports broadcasts of the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, local high school sports and other L.A. teams.

TWC Sportsnet previously utilized satellite to broadcast local sports and other remote games, but LiveShot allows to cover all the same games with high-quality, low-delay video. The LiveShot system delivers live, two-way HD video and audio over a range of IP networks at latencies less than 200mS. It comes equipped with CrossLock VPN technology to use 3G/4G, Wi-Fi and satellite networks for a secure and stable connection. The LiveShot is a portable device designed for use in the field.

According to the press release, TWC Sportsnet is used for a majority of the network’s more than 350 sports broadcasts throughout the year.