Companies join forces to deliver integrated Web and mobile TV solutions

SIDSA, a Madrid, Spain-based provider of audiovisual technology for broadcasters and network operators, has integrated its digital TV products portfolio with Evergreen, CO-based Wowza Media Systems’s Media Server 2 to bring broadcaster’s content to Internet and mobile audiences simultaneously.

SIDSA, whose global users include Spain's Telefonica, RTVE and Axion; Italy's RAI; and Russia's OTB, has ensured interoperability between Wowza Media Server 2 and its EtherTV gateways and Karina encoders. The SIDSA EtherTV gateway introduces digital broadcasting services directly into LAN environments to distribute live broadcast TV and radio across IP networks, and the Karina is a real-time encoder purpose-built for digital and IPTV systems.

Wowza’s media server enables SIDSA users to reach larger Internet and mobile audiences without having to resort to multiple costly proprietary technologies. This integrated approach provides a single platform capable of simultaneously delivering video and/or audio from a single encoded source to a multitude of clients and devices, including Flash, Microsoft’s Silverlight and QuickTime, IPTV set-top boxes, as well as a variety of portable devices.