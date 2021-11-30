Comcast To Offer Free WiFi For Groups Serving Veterans

PHILADELPHIA—To help recognize National Veterans and Military Families Month, Comcast has announced it would install free WiFi in up to 100 veteran-focused facilities as part of its expanding Lift Zones program.

Lift Zones provide free WiFi access outside the home in neighborhood community centers and are designed to complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost broadband to eligible consumers, including veterans, inside the home.

Both efforts are part of Project UP, Comcast’s ten year, $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity.

“The Internet is a fundamental tool to participate in today’s increasingly digital economy,” said Carol Eggert, senior vice president of military and veteran affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “Today’s announcement will provide even more Internet access for veterans and military families. Doing so will enable them to participate in workforce development programs, access their well-deserved healthcare benefits, and foster meaningful connections with friends, family, and their fellow veterans.”

Comcast has already installed nearly 25 Lift Zones inside veteran-serving organizations and it will continue over the next several months to work with members of the military community to identify additional locations.

Examples of three organizations that will be installed with free WiFi include, the Veterans Leadership Program in Pittsburgh; Do Good Multnomah in Portland, Oregon and Alpha Omega Veterans Services, Inc., in Memphis, Tennessee.