Cable-Industry Group ACA Connects Offers Hurricane Support to Members

WASHINGTON—ACA Connects, the industry group representing smaller, independent cable operators, has offered its assistance to members prepping for the landfall of Hurricane Milton as well as those recovering from the damage brought by Hurricane Helene.

ACA said it is offering assistance to members seeking support with federal resources, updates on preparation and the recovery effort and in connecting with other affected providers and industries on rebuilding efforts.

“With millions of lives along the Eastern Seaboard deeply and irrevocably affected by these devastating storms, our members know how important ensuring reliable communications networks are to helping people connect to loved ones, access recovery information, and start rebuilding their communities,” ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer said in a statement. “We know how hard smaller providers are working to reconnect and safeguard their services, and we appreciate their efforts to serve their subscribers during difficult times. ACA Connects is here to help our members should they need it.”

ACAC said it is urging member companies to consult its member advisory titled “Preparing for Weather-Related Emergencies and Ensuring Compliance with Related Regulatory Obligations.” That advisory offers information on government programs to help essential personnel to communicate when weather or other events cause networks to degrade, outlines available FCC assistance to restore or maintain service and lists key compliance requirements during natural disasters.

ACAC said it can also help its members access other federal disaster-related resources, including Department of Homeland Security “access letters” that allow communications providers into restricted areas. The group also works with other providers and industry associations within the Communications Information Sharing and Analysis Center (COMM-ISAC), which convenes during and after major emergencies to exchange information and coordinate response activities, allowing ACAC to obtain status updates and express member concerns over obstacles to recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our sisters and brothers in harm’s way fighting to ensure their subscribers—their friends, neighbors and family—are connected with lifeline service,” Patricia Jo Boyers, president of BOYCOM Vision and chairman of ACA Connects, said in a statement. “Their fellow ACA Connects Members stand with them and pledge their support, resources, and manpower on this lifesaving work. We wish them Godspeed.”