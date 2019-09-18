Comcast Offering Xfinity Flex Streamer to Internet Customers for Free

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has announced a new promotion that will see any existing or new Xfinity internet-only subscribers receiving an Xfinity Flex 4K UHD streaming device as a free inclusion. With the Xfinity Flex platform, powered by Xfinity X1 technology, users have the Xfinity Voice Remote, a redesigned guide and access to popular streaming services and free movies and TV shows.

Xfinity Flex features include a personalized user guide with universal voice control, including a home page with live, immersive titles; a “Free to Me” destination with more than 10,000 titles; live streaming from networks like ESPN3, Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Xumo, Cheddar, YouTube and SkyNews; access to popular streaming services; an update grid guide that compiles available live programming from networks and apps, as well as what is new to the platform; the ability to rent and purchase titles from the digital store and pair Movie Anywhere accounts; browse and listen to music on Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio and XITE using the voice remote; and later this year, the ability to upgrade Xfinity TV on X1.

Beyond the TV, the Xfinity Flex system can help manage connected home devices, like see what devices are connected to the network, setting parental controls, pausing Wi-Fi access, accessing camera feeds, arming or disarming the home security system and finding an Xfinity mobile phone.

“Today’s internet customers need more than speed—they want wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, simplified control of their connected home and the best streaming experience,” said Matt Strauss, executive vice president of Xfinity Service, Comcast Cable. “With Xfinity xFi and Xfinity Flex, we are including all of that and more with our internet service, all in one place, on the best screen in the home.”

The deal includes an Xfinity Flex box and Xfinity Voice Remote at no additional cost of the Xfinity internet service. Any additional boxes are available for lease for $5 per month, per box.