Comcast NBCUniversal Selects 12 Startups for 2022 LIFT Labs Accelerator

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.—Comcast has selected 12 startups to participate in the fifth Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator program.

The 12 companies, which were chosen from hundreds of applicants from over 30 countries, were identified for their potential to revolutionize industries across the core focus areas of the accelerator, including Connected Living, Immersive and Inclusive Experiences, and Smart, Sustainable Enterprise, Comcast said.

Founders of the startups will participate in a immersive 12-week program run out of the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia.

One-half (50%) of selected companies are led by at least one founder who self-identifies as a person of color or racial/ethnic minority in their home country while one-third (33%) are led by a woman or gender diverse founder.

“Through LIFT Labs, Comcast collaborates directly with startups at the forefront of new technologies in connectivity, media, and entertainment, with a curated, comprehensive and engaging program,” said Danielle Cohn, vice president, startup engagement and head of LIFT Labs. “During the accelerator, and beyond, these founders will have unmatched opportunities to develop their emerging businesses and gain access to industry leaders and experts. For the past five years, it’s been amazing to watch how these startups continue to cultivate a growth mindset and inspire our innovative teams, and I look forward to seeing what emerges from this remarkable cohort of 2022.”

Since the first class in 2018, 43 companies have completed the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator and raised over $115 million. In addition, more than 70% have secured proofs of concepts, pilots, or commercial deals with Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky.

Comcast reported that more than 100 experts and industry leaders from across Comcast NBCUniversal and Sky will mentor this year’s startups. Advisors include leaders from the Xfinity technology, product, and experience teams; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast stations; NBCUniversal cable networks; Universal Studios; Universal Theme Parks; DreamWorks Animation; Comcast Business; Comcast Ventures; Strategic Development; and Sky; as well as mentors from Techstars’ expansive global network.

Joining these mentors are Cohn, Luke Butler, executive director, startup engagement, and KJ Singh, managing director, Techstars, who will lead the 2022 accelerator program. They will guide the startups through workshops on business model development, pilot and proof of concept development, fundraising, marketing, interacting with the media, and KPI setting.

“Techstars is excited to continue our successful partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and work in tandem to support this year’s class of innovative startups,” said Singh. “Over the course of our long-standing relationship, we have created robust programming that provides companies with the skills and connections they need to succeed.”

The 2022 class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator includes these companies: