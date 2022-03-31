Comcast Moves Towards Carbon Neutral Goal with Solar Deal

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has announced that it will purchase 250 megawatts (MW) of solar electricity from Constellation that will power approximately 12 percent of its U.S. operations and the vast majority of its Mid-Atlantic operations with clean, renewable energy.

The agreement will support construction of the Blue Sky Solar Project, currently being developed by Scout Clean Energy in Illinois that will create local jobs and bring additional clean electricity to the U.S. power grid.

“Sourcing clean, renewable energy is the top priority for meeting our goal to be carbon neutral by 2035,” said Peter Kiriacoulacos, executive vice president and chief procurement officer at Comcast. “This marks the first of many major green investments that are already underway or on the immediate horizon which demonstrate our commitment to sustainable, responsible business.”

Comcast has committed to being carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, or the direct and indirect emissions it owns and controls, across its global operations. With purchased electricity accounting for the majority of these emissions, sourcing renewable energy is critical to meeting this goal.

Highlights of the project include: