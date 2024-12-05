Comcast Migrates Its 5G Core Network To Cloud With AWS

SEATTLE—Amazon Web Services (AWS) said Comcast has moved its 5G wireless core from an on-premise infrastructure to a cloud-based network using its technologies.

The new cloud-based network is designed to provide Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers with next-generation 5G wireless services using Comcast’s licensed spectrum across the U.S.

The two companies said AWS’s global infrastructure and telecom automation framework is helping Comcast provide wireless customers with an even more scalable, secure and cost-effective service.

AWS technologies, including analytics, telecom-specific features, and continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD), provide a platform that enables Comcast to innovate and deploy new features, autoscale network capacity and perform lifecycle management, the companies added.

Looking ahead, Comcast and AWS also said they are exploring new ways to work together to improve customer service, optimize network performance and automate additional 5G operations.

“AWS’s extensive cloud infrastructure, together with their understanding of telco network requirements and ability to support production-grade 5G networks, will help us to continue delivering the highest quality service to our wireless customers,” said Tom Nagel, executive vice president, wireless strategy at Comcast.

Jan Hofmeyr, vice president of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Edge at AWS, said: Moving Comcast’s 5G core to the cloud will enable greater resiliency, faster innovation and enhanced security, leveraging AWS's secure global cloud infrastructure. We’re excited to work with Comcast to power this state-of-the-art 5G network that will give their customers a better wireless experience, as well as meet the needs of future applications running in this new environment.”