Comcast Launches Women’s World Cup 4K Coverage

PHILADELPHIA—The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off in Paris last week, and to celebrate one of soccer’s biggest tournaments, Comcast has announced that it is offering live 4K coverage of games through its Xfinity X1 platform.

Comcast customers with the X1 platform will have live 4K coverage of all 52 matches in both English and Spanish from the Fox and Telemundo broadcasts. This is just one component of Comcast’s planned coverage of the tournament.

The complete Xfinity X1 soccer experience will feature bilingual X1 interface and voice control; a tournament hub that aggregates all live, on-demand and streaming World Cup programming and highlights, scores, player profiles and more; dedicated virtual channels; the ability to use the X1 Sports App to have live scores, schedules, standings, brackets, stats and analytics as companions to the TV broadcast; push notifications for selected teams; and the ability to restart any match on FS1, FS2 and Universo—and on Fox and Telemundo in some markets—as well as replay it immediately after the match. Matches will also be available through the Xfinity Stream app and portal.

Comcast isn’t the only one bringing the World Cup to fans in 4K. TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News reported that Dish is offering 4K matches in English for its Hopper 3 customers, and fuboTV is the only vMVPD will feature Fox, FS1 and FS2 English broadcasts in UHD through its 4K beta.

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is now underway and will go through July 7.