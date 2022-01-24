Comcast Business, Nokia Partner on Private 5G Wireless Network Deployments

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast Business has announced that it is partnering with Nokia to deliver 5G private wireless networks using Nokia DAC (Digital Automation Cloud) private wireless solution and digitalization enabler platform.

The first Comcast Business and Nokia deployment will be showcased at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia after it launches during the first quarter of 2022. The deployment will illustrate how private LTE and 5G networks can help organizations improve critical operations and infrastructure while enhancing the fan experience, Comcast said.

Potential applications on display may include immersive court-, rink-side and outdoor video experiences, digital signage throughout the venue, and the use of the internal network to provide fans inside the arena with real-time information about parking flow or expected wait times on their way out of the venue, Comcast said.

“With this strategic partnership, Comcast Business is able to expand its robust portfolio of connectivity solutions to include end-to-end private networking; offering sports and entertainment venues and enterprise customers a one-stop-shop for advanced connectivity solutions,” said Bob Victor, senior vice president of product at Comcast Business. “The unique combination of our network, WiFi expertise, Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, spectrum, and managed services, will enable enterprises to address their business challenges head-on while ensuring their network infrastructure remains available, reliable and secure.”

Enterprise businesses, as well as government organizations, can benefit from private wireless networks by helping them address their mission-critical infrastructure and operations connectivity requirements, while fostering innovation in next-generation customer and employee experiences, Comcast said.

“Nokia 5G industrial-grade private wireless network solutions are designed to meet the security, coverage and performance requirements for a wide range of organizations seeking to restructure their business operations and improve customer experience,” said Stephan Litjens, vice president, enterprise solutions, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services. “In selecting Nokia as a private wireless connectivity partner, Comcast Business can combine its technical expertise, market reach and expanded network solutions to become a leading provider of private wireless to enterprises in North America.”

The 5G private wireless network solution adds to Comcast Business’s existing capabilities including DeepBlue for advanced, large-scale WiFi deployments and MachineQ for long-range, low-power, and large-scale IoT solutions.