Comcast app lets subscribers watch TV, movies on iPads

Comcast has launched its Xfinity TV app for the Apple iPad, which gives users of the tablet access to TV programs and movies on-demand at home or on the go.

This new feature is available as part of an updated version of the Xfinity TV app. It is being offered for free to Xfinity TV digital customers and has been downloaded more than 1 million times since its launch in mid-November. With it, hundreds of TV programs and movies are available for subscribers to stream directly to the iPad. The company plans to add more choices to the iPad in the coming weeks.

The Xfinity TV app is a mobile video player and a TV guide. It lets users search and browse through their TV and on-demand listings, program their DVRs and change TV channels.