Comcast Adds New Sports Betting Experiences to Xfinity X1

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Comcast is notably expanding the sports betting experiences on its Xfinity X1 platform with the launch of the Xfinity Odds Zone, which will provide X1 customers with live odds from DraftKings directly on the TV while watching major live sports games and events.

Xfinity Odds Zone will be available to X1 customers in most markets; placing bets is limited to customers living in states where sports betting is legal and DraftKings Sportsbook operates.

Additionally, the company announced a new immersive viewing experience, launching for the first time with The Players Championship, that makes finding, interacting with, and watching live sports easier than ever. Comcast Business is a partner of The Players Championship from March 12 to 17.

“X1 is the best seat in the house for live sports, and we’re continuing to innovate and create new experiences we know fans want – because it’s only live once,” said John Dixon, senior vice president, entertainment, Comcast. “For sports fans, there is no better way to track in-play odds than right next to the live event, so we’re working with DraftKings to bring customers a transformative experience that makes it easy to follow the action and initiate bets while the event unfolds.”

Xfinity Odds Zone on X1 will be a seamless on-screen companion experience for sports fans, making it quick and easy for customers to find betting information and initiate wagers on the DraftKings Sportsbook app without having to take their eyes off the action on the main screen, Comcast said.

Xfinity Odds Zone will debut on March 12 for the start of The Players Championship, with additional sporting events to follow including the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments and NBA & NHL Playoffs. Xfinity Odds Zone will also be available for the start of the MLB and NFL regular seasons.

With Xfinity Odds Zone, sports fan can view odds directly on the TV, side-by-side with the live coverage. Bets can be quickly initiated by scanning a QR code that will add the wager to a DraftKings bet slip on their mobile device, where they can complete the transaction. Odds Zone will live within the existing Sports Zone app on X1, a popular companion experience used by millions of X1 customers that provides a quick way to find and watch live sports and view real-time scores and stats while watching any show or program. To access the Sports Zone app, customers can say “sports app” into their voice remote, or simply press the “c” button, Comcast said.

Also debuting on March 12, a new interactive sports experience on X1 will bring golf fans an easy way to follow every pivotal moment of The Players Championship, aggregating all live coverage from NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and the Tour’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel in one place alongside new interactive features.

(Image credit: Comcast)

By saying “The Players” in their voice remote, customers can also interact with immersive features such as an interactive course tour of all 18 holes of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, a dynamic scorecard that shows how the course is playing in a given round, and a live leaderboard with tee times and in-progress round-by-round scoring. Additionally, they will find curated news and highlights from NBC, ESPN and the PGA Tour FAST channel, which offers live programming powered by new technology available to content partners through Xumo Enterprise. Customers can also launch Xfinity Odds Zone from the experience, providing a quick and seamless way to see the latest tournament odds and initiate bets via the DraftKings mobile app.