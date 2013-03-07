Cobham to unveil small wireless HD camera transmitter at NAB Show

Cobham will feature a preview of one of the smallest wireless HD camera transmitters at the 2013 NAB Show.

The new Solo Micro HD transmitter, a matchbox-size addition to Cobham’s solo range, provides transmission stability for high-quality HD images using low-latency H.264 compression in conjunction with Cobham’s UMVL (ultra mobile video link) modulation.

With latency as low as 15ms, the Solo Mirco HD enables wireless and wired cameras to perform as a unified system to capture and transmit details during events of any size.

Cobham will also launch a new HD MPEG4 IP encoder that can be connected to virtually any camera. Specifically engineered for broadcast applications, the encoder has balanced audio inputs and includes broadcast-standard IFB talkback within the unit.

