Cobham to Feature Nano HDTX Wireless HD Transmitter at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Cobham will feature Nano HDTX, the world’s smallest wireless HD video transmitter designed for POV and body-worn applications. With proven Cobham COFDM and H.264 encoding technology at its core, the transmitter provides excellent image quality retention over wireless links and supports composite, SDI, HD-SDI and HDMI video input formats. Ultra-low power consumption makes it ideal for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications. Optional lightweight, low power consumption amplifiers enable greater range.



Cobham will also launch a new receiver platform with 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit decoding capabilities. Available in 1RU or 2RU, each receiver can decode two separate HD signals, making them two receivers in one.



Besides decoding MPEG2 HD, the receiver can also act as an IP decoder using the interruptible fold-back (IFB) audio input, which when used with a Cobham IP encoder provides an IFB for the presenter.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Cobham will be at booth C9515.