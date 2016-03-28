Cobalt Digital, Net Insight Sign Up for AIMS

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has recently added two more companies to its ranks, with Cobalt Digital and Net Insight officially joining the coalition. AIMS is a group that supports the transition to an IP open standards future.

Cobalt Digital designs and manufactures 3G/HD/SD conversion, throwdown and multiviewer technology for broadcast television; it is based in Champaign, Ill. Net Insight is a Sweden-based company that deals with video transport for live events.

According to AIMS, its focus is on the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP. Its IP transition plan supports SMPTE 2022-6, AES67 and VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04.

The Cobalt and Net Insight additions follow other recent additions like Dejero and Utah Scientific.