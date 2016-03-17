Dejero, Utah Scientific Join AIMS

SALT LAKE CITY & WATERLOO, ONTARIO—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions has added two more members, Canadian-based Dejero and Utah Scientific from Salt Lake City.

AIMS is an organization whose goal is to bring IP technologies to the market that feature open standards, interoperability, and integration across media workflow environments. AIMS says it endorses an IP transition plan that supports SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, and VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04. It’s focus is on promoting the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP.

Dejero is a provider of cloud-managed systems for the transport of live video across IP networks. Utah Scientific develops routing switchers, master control switchers and related control software.

The two companies join previously announced AIMS members, including AJA, CBS, Cobalt Digital, EVS, Grass Valley, Harmonic, Imagine Communications, Lawo, Panasonic, SAM, TVU Networks and more.