CNN taps into universe of Apple iPad users with new app

As traditional media in general, and broadcasters in particular, grapple with leveraging new delivery platforms to track the changing media consumption patterns of the American public, CNN has rolled out its solution for the Apple iPad and the iPhone.

The Atlanta-based cable news network this week announced that its CNN App for the iPad is available from the App Store. According to a press statement from CNN, the CNN App for the iPad will give users “an immersive and visual news experience that takes full advantage of iPad’s expansive real estate and multitouch interface.”

The iPad changes the way CNN presents breaking news, interviews and investigative journalism to the public in “a wholly new way,” said KC Estenson, senior vice president and general manager of CNN.com. In addition to providing a new presentation medium for CNN news, the CNN App for iPad gives users a way to interact with their friends via social media, he added.

With the CNN App for iPad, users have access to live and breaking news. Users can toggle between international or U.S. news and access text stories, blog posts, photo galleries and live or on-demand video. Those accessing U.S. news also can listen to hourly audio news updates from CNN Radio.

The new app gives iPad users a choice of three views, including broadsheet, list view and slide show. The iPad default view is broadsheet, which presents as many as 350 news stories in a grid format relying on headlines and images. Users can access a “featured section,” dive more deeply into a topic by selecting from the headlines and access video from CNN’s TV networks and CNN.com.

List view provides a running list of headlines by topic and category, and slide show lets users scroll and swipe through a visual presentation of headlines.

The CNN App is available for free from the App Store on iPad or at http://itunes.com/apps/CNNAppforiPad.