CNET, Fox Business Network launch new mobile apps

News organizations are moving forward in near-lock step with strategies aimed at Apple iPhones and iPads. Within weeks of ABC News’ successful launch of an iPad app, both CBS-owned CNET and Fox Business Network have introduced their own apps. The technology news service CNET launched CNET News for the iPhone, a free, ad-supported app. Optimized for the iPhone and iPod touch, the new app features news feeds arranged by category, CNET editor tweets and features for search and favorites.

Fox Business Network’s iPad application, also free, targets consumers who will use the interactive app while they watch the broadcast. The app enables users to click on recent news and video stories, search for stock quotes and be alerted to breaking news. The My Money portfolio offers a new feature that allows users to overlay and compare stocks.